DA brings motion to address violent crime sweeping the province

A scourge of violence has swept through the Eastern Cape recently and claimed countless lives, leaving families to mourn the senseless deaths of their loved ones.
The situation prompted the DA to submit a motion in the provincial legislature for police and safety authorities to draw up a comprehensive plan to address the issue.
DA MPL Bobby Stevenson said following the motion’s introduction this week, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, together with the department of safety and security, had 30 days to table a comprehensive plan in the community safety portfolio committee.
“I have also called for a review of all police stations in the province, with regard to resources and manpower to be addressed as a matter of urgency.
“This includes, but is not limited to, repairing dysfunctional holding cells, repairing police vehicles, providing and repairing generators for police stations as well as filling all critical vacant posts,” he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay has experienced several violent crimes over recent weeks including the recent mass killings in KwaNobuhle, the gang rape of Zenizole Vena, 15, and her subsequent death at the Motherwell police station, and deaths in the ongoing northern areas gang violence, among other incidents.
“The motion lists some of the horrific incidents that have taken place over the past few weeks,” Stevenson said.
“From Mthatha to KwaNobuhle, from Humansdorp to Hogsback, and from Gqeberha to Port St Johns, violent crime is running rampant.
“The listed incidents are not isolated, but rather indicative of the Eastern Cape’s descent into lawlessness and chaos.
“The Eastern Cape has the highest murder ratio in the country, at 18 murders per 100,000.”
Among the other incidents listed in the motion are the murder of traffic officer Daniel Mxoli, 62, shot dead in the Mthatha CBD, the double murder of Prof Judith Masters and her partner, Dr Fabien Génin, in Hogsback as well as escalating gang violence in Humansdorp.
HeraldLIVE
DA brings motion to address violent crime sweeping the province
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
