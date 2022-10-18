According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, at about 4am, the officer arrived for standby duties when she saw lights on in one of the units.
“It was discovered that seven prisoners escaped through a window.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkholi said.
Among the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge — all convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.
They managed to escape along with Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.
Nxumalo said the department was appealing to the public to assist with any information that could lead to the rearrest the escapees.
“They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted.
“Information should instead be shared with the nearest police station,” he said.
Nkohli said a 72-hour activation plan had been launched to trace and apprehend the escapees.
“Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident.
“Police opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation,” Nkholi said.
“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead the police must be contacted.
“We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.”
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Captain Glen Peter on 082-301-9427, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Seven escape from Makhanda prison
Image: SUPPLIED
The public has been cautioned not to approach the seven men who escaped through an open window from a Makhanda prison during the early hours of Tuesday morning as they are considered to be dangerous.
The department of correctional services (DCS) and the police are on the hunt for the seven inmates, all in prison for serious offences, including rhino poaching, murder and robbery.
Five of the seven were convicted of rhino poaching in September and were awaiting sentencing.
Image: SUPPLIED
“The DCS, working closely with the SA Police Service, has launched a manhunt following the escape of seven detainees at Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
He said the circumstances around their escape was still under investigation.
Image: SUPPLIED
According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, at about 4am, the officer arrived for standby duties when she saw lights on in one of the units.
“It was discovered that seven prisoners escaped through a window.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkholi said.
Among the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge — all convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.
They managed to escape along with Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.
Nxumalo said the department was appealing to the public to assist with any information that could lead to the rearrest the escapees.
“They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted.
“Information should instead be shared with the nearest police station,” he said.
Nkohli said a 72-hour activation plan had been launched to trace and apprehend the escapees.
“Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident.
“Police opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation,” Nkholi said.
“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead the police must be contacted.
“We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.”
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Captain Glen Peter on 082-301-9427, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics