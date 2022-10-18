Phala Phala independent panel starts work on Wednesday

The independent panel tasked with determining whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer over the Phala Phala allegations has until November 18 to complete its work and report to parliament.
Parliament announced on Monday evening that “the 30-day timeline within which the panel must report in terms of [the rules] starts from October 19”.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello to the panel that will conduct a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion against Ramaphosa.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the Assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct.
Zungula alleged Ramaphosa was guilty of violating the constitution, which provides that cabinet members and deputy ministers may not undertake other paid work and publicly stated: “I’m a farmer, I am in the cattle business and the game business ... I buy and I sell animals ... This that is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals.”
Ramaphosa’s statement confirmed he was actively running his farming business and misled the nation when in 2014, on assuming office as deputy president, he said all his business interests would be managed by a blind trust.
Zungula added that Ramaphosa was guilty of serious violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
He failed to report the theft on his farm to “any police official” as required by the act.
Reporting the matter to Gen Wally Rhoode, a member of the presidential protection unit, is not in compliance with the South African Police Service Amendment Act. That there was no case number was proof that the manner in which the reporting was made was irregular and unlawful.
Rhoode had no business to be investigating anything at the Phala Phala farm “as unlawfully directed by the president”.
Zungula also alleged Ramaphosa gave an unlawful instruction to Rhoode to investigate the burglary at his private farm.
