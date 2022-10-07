‘Striking workers sing while babies die’
Human tragedy unfolds at Dora Nginza Hospital as unprotected strike puts lives at risk
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde and Kathryn Kimberley - 07 October 2022
Two days into an unprotected strike at Dora Nginza Hospital, one baby has died, another has been born brain-dead, and a woman’s life remains at risk without much-needed surgery.
Doctors at the Gqeberha hospital fear this is just the tip of the iceberg and that further tragedies await if staff do not return to work soon...
‘Striking workers sing while babies die’
Human tragedy unfolds at Dora Nginza Hospital as unprotected strike puts lives at risk
Two days into an unprotected strike at Dora Nginza Hospital, one baby has died, another has been born brain-dead, and a woman’s life remains at risk without much-needed surgery.
Doctors at the Gqeberha hospital fear this is just the tip of the iceberg and that further tragedies await if staff do not return to work soon...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics