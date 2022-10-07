×

Business warns of dire consequences as port strike starts

East Cape citrus and motor sectors will be particularly hard hit by labour action

By Guy Rogers - 07 October 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay businesses have warned of severe repercussions as a strike at SA’s ports gets under way.

A stayaway was initially launched by the United National Transport Union (Untu) just after midnight on Wednesday after its wage talks with Transnet fell through...

