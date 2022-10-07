Business warns of dire consequences as port strike starts
East Cape citrus and motor sectors will be particularly hard hit by labour action
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 07 October 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay businesses have warned of severe repercussions as a strike at SA’s ports gets under way.
A stayaway was initially launched by the United National Transport Union (Untu) just after midnight on Wednesday after its wage talks with Transnet fell through...
Business warns of dire consequences as port strike starts
East Cape citrus and motor sectors will be particularly hard hit by labour action
Nelson Mandela Bay businesses have warned of severe repercussions as a strike at SA’s ports gets under way.
A stayaway was initially launched by the United National Transport Union (Untu) just after midnight on Wednesday after its wage talks with Transnet fell through...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics