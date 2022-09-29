Zandie Gumede says she will be having a conversation with police about testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa trial which is set to resume on November 14.
She revealed on Instagram on Wednesday police had called her to discuss the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and her possibly being the next witness to take the stand in the trial.
She said described her husband Mhlonishwa Gumede as being her source of strength.
“The best dad in my world, the one who makes things happen but doesn't ever mind the 'behind the scenes' role. My 'Mr Calm' my 'Don't worry baby it will work out'. Yesterday I said to him 'Brigadier so and so called. They want to come to the house on Thursday and consult with me cos they want me to go and testify on the SM case'. He calmly said 'Abeze phela' and suddenly I was at peace . Thank u Myeni wami for everything, u are really my source of strength.”
Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Gumede says she's set to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa case
“Thank you Myeni wami for everything, you are really my source of strength.”
Image: Instagram/ Zandie Gumede
Zandie Gumede has spoken about her version of events on the night of Meyiwa’s death.
In an exclusive interview with eNCA in July , Zandie broke her silence after her sister, Kelly Khumalo, also did a tell-all on the channel earlier that month.
“I was the one sitting with Senzo at the back [of the car] putting pressure on the wound leading to the hospital. Even on our way to the hospital I could feel him getting cold from his feet ... I was busy talking to him all the way, trying to keep him alive but unfortunately ...” she said.
