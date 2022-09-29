Artists in the Nelson Mandela Bay area are invited to submit an artwork for an exhibition at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in December.
HeraldLIVE
Museum exhibition will provide platform for Nelson Mandela Bay artists
Image: SUPPLIED
Artists in the Nelson Mandela Bay area are invited to submit an artwork for an exhibition at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in December.
“Who’s Who and What’s New?” is a group exhibition run by the museum and designed to celebrate and promote the diversity of art produced in the metro.
It aims to encourage new and upcoming artists, and to publicise practising visual artists and visual art groups.
The exhibition has no theme, and artists both old and young, professional or first-timers, are invited to submit their works.
Each artist may submit one artwork. The entry must be the original work of the artist.
The call-out is open to all artists 18 years and older as of January 1 2022. Only works executed in the last 24 months will be accepted.
The artwork must be delivered to the museum in Rink Street, Central, on November 28, with a completed entry form.
No artworks will be accepted after this date.
The entry form is available at the museum or via its website: www.artmuseum.co.za
HeraldLIVE
