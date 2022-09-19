×

News

Sisulu tears into leaders who ‘hoard resources in mattresses’

19 September 2022
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu fired a salvo at President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday for his part in the scandal on his Phala Phala farm, saying no-one should be above the law, and criticised leaders who hoard money under mattresses while the nation starves.

Sisulu delivered a memorial lecture in commemoration of ANC stalwart Ivy Gcina at a tented event near the Daku Hall in Kwazakhele...

