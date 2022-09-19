×

News

Public servants under siege

Fearful municipal officials, social workers and paramedics attacked while carrying out duties

Premium
19 September 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Public servants in Nelson Mandela Bay are under attack by criminals, forced to dodge bullets while on duty in some areas which have been dubbed no-go zones.

One electricity department official was robbed 14 times over a period of a year while trying to restore power...

