Public servants under siege
Fearful municipal officials, social workers and paramedics attacked while carrying out duties
Premium 19 September 2022
Public servants in Nelson Mandela Bay are under attack by criminals, forced to dodge bullets while on duty in some areas which have been dubbed no-go zones.
One electricity department official was robbed 14 times over a period of a year while trying to restore power...
Public servants under siege
Fearful municipal officials, social workers and paramedics attacked while carrying out duties
Politics Reporter
Public servants in Nelson Mandela Bay are under attack by criminals, forced to dodge bullets while on duty in some areas which have been dubbed no-go zones.
One electricity department official was robbed 14 times over a period of a year while trying to restore power...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics