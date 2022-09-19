×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

NMU students protest against recurring water cuts

19 September 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Students at a residence in Scarborough Street, Summerstrand, are bemoaning a persistent water crisis that left 296 students high and dry for the second time in a month.

On Tuesday, chaotic scenes broke out when a group of students threatened to burn tyres at the entrance of one of two residences owned and managed by CampusKey...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Jock The Coffee Legend
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read