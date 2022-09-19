NMU students protest against recurring water cuts
Students at a residence in Scarborough Street, Summerstrand, are bemoaning a persistent water crisis that left 296 students high and dry for the second time in a month.
On Tuesday, chaotic scenes broke out when a group of students threatened to burn tyres at the entrance of one of two residences owned and managed by CampusKey...
