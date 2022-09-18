Zwane wants opponents to dread coming to FNB Stadium and for them to know it will be impossible to leave with full points.
‘Teams must come to donate points’: Zwane wants Chiefs to build a fortress
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs may have had a poor start to the season but coach Arthur Zwane is proud they haven’t lost at home and says he hopes to turn FNB Stadium into a fortress.
Chiefs returned to winning ways with their 2-1 DStv Premiership victory against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.
Victory for Zwane’s men came courtesy of a brace, which included a penalty, by new striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana while Grant Margeman scored for Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport.
There was speculation Zwane’s future as Amakhosi mentor might depend on the outcome of the game.
“We want to win every game we play, not that [just] this game was a must-win for us; every game is a must-win for us,” Zwane said, asked about his apparent precarious position going into the match.
Chiefs have won three of their four home games and drawn the other. One of those was played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium against Richards Bay FC, Amakhosi winning 1-0.
Highlights from the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg DStv Premiership | Kaizer Chiefs vs. SuperSport United | Highlights
Zwane wants opponents to dread coming to FNB Stadium and for them to know it will be impossible to leave with full points.
“We have to build on something, we are a work in progress. For us to get things right, we have to do one thing right [at a time],” Zwane said.
“We are not saying we are going to win all the games, but we have to make sure when people come to FNB Stadium they [know they] are coming to Kaizer Chiefs, and they are coming to drop points or to donate points.
“That’s where we should start, we are not going to fix everything at once, but we will take one step at a time.”
Zwane has some time to work further on Chiefs’ flaws ahead of the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu at a venue to be confirmed on the weekend of October 1-2. Amakhosi return to league action against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on October 5.
