METRO MATTERS | New Brighton residents at end of tether over sewage problems

By Andisa Bonani - 13 September 2022

Three New Brighton families have been living in squalor for almost three years and fear they may contract infectious diseases due to a blocked stormwater drain.

The blocked drain has resulted in raw sewage pouring into their yards in Msimka Street...

