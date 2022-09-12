Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has spoken out after the mine wall collapse in Jagersfontein in the Free State on Sunday left hundreds of people homeless and scores injured.
A tailings dam wall collapsed, flooding the nearby town with mine wastewater.
Mantashe declared the incident a disaster and said he will cut short his trip to South Sudan and a planned visit to Niger.
“The company that is the owner [of the mine] will take the bigger responsibility,” he said.
Politicians and mining experts have called for an investigation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Monday expected to visit the town.
One person has been confirmed dead and more than 200 people were displaced.
WATCH | Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed
