Woman accused of strangling boyfriend’s child expected to plead guilty
By Devon Koen - 12 September 2022
Less than six months after she was denied bail after she allegedly made a startling confession to police about how she had murdered her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter with a shoelace, Lesley-Ann Damon appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.
Damon, 25, is accused of the premeditated murder of Quinisha Sebrandt, who she allegedly strangled with a shoelace at Maitland Beach on March 28. ..
