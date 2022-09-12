New waves to conquer for Johnny Bakker
Bay lawyer steps down as Surfing SA president after six-year stint
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 12 September 2022
As with every good thing, every journey must eventually end.
For a recently retired long-time surfing household name in Gqeberha, this notion has not only proven true but is a bittersweet reminder of the end of an era...
New waves to conquer for Johnny Bakker
Bay lawyer steps down as Surfing SA president after six-year stint
As with every good thing, every journey must eventually end.
For a recently retired long-time surfing household name in Gqeberha, this notion has not only proven true but is a bittersweet reminder of the end of an era...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics