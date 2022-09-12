×

Devastated family overwhelmed by support

Donations pour in after three children lost in shack fire

By Yolanda Palezweni and Andisa Bonani - 12 September 2022

The social development department will conduct a risk and safety assessment to determine whether there was any negligence by the parents of the three siblings who died in a shack fire in New Brighton last week.

Meanwhile, municipal officials visited the grieving family on Saturday to pay their respects...

