Eastern Cape beauty lands top 3 spot in Miss Deaf SA pageant

The Eastern Cape’s Logan Raasch may have landed a top-three finish in the Miss Deaf SA pageant, but her work has only just begun as she aims to continue being an ambassador uniting the deaf and hearing community.
The pageant was held in Durban at The Playhouse Company theatre on Saturday, where Raasch, who is originally from Komani, arrived already feeling proud of having made it this far.
That feeling of pride and excitement was amplified when the 21-year-old’s name was called to receive the title of first princess at the event.
Raasch, who has 50% hearing in one ear and 45% in the other, is in Bloemfontein studying for a bachelor of education degree in the foundation phase at the University of the Free State.
Anchored in her vision of becoming a teacher in a special needs school, Raasch said with her new title she wanted to unite the deaf and hearing community.
“It is a great feeling to achieve something so big after all your hard work over the past year.
“I plan to continue having fundraisers to raise awareness for the deaf community,” she said.
“I also plan to unite the deaf community with the hearing community, and do charity work for those in need together as one.
“I still have a huge passion for children with special needs and plan to make a difference in their education one day.”
The six finalists in the pageant, throughout the year leading up to the event, were required to do charity work, as well as organise fundraising events and deaf awareness projects.
Raasch’s kindness extended beyond the Eastern Cape as she also handed out muffins and juice to women vendors in Mpumalanga as part of her 67 minutes for Mandela Day.
She also visited the Carol du Toit Special School in Bloemfontein to hand over money raised from her glow-in-the-dark football night in June to assist the school with its building extension project.
“My journey was not smooth sailing, but it was one that shaped me to be the better version of myself that I am today,” she said.
“The laughs were caused from all the good memories and friendships made.
“The tears were from tired eyes and stress from working hard.
“Sleepless nights were caused from making sure everything was up to date and ready for action.
“I have grown in such a way that I am a lot more confident, a lot more ‘out there’, which means I am not so much of an introvert any more, and I have a lot more drive and ambition in life.”
HeraldLIVE
Eastern Cape beauty lands top 3 spot in Miss Deaf SA pageant
General Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape’s Logan Raasch may have landed a top-three finish in the Miss Deaf SA pageant, but her work has only just begun as she aims to continue being an ambassador uniting the deaf and hearing community.
The pageant was held in Durban at The Playhouse Company theatre on Saturday, where Raasch, who is originally from Komani, arrived already feeling proud of having made it this far.
That feeling of pride and excitement was amplified when the 21-year-old’s name was called to receive the title of first princess at the event.
Raasch, who has 50% hearing in one ear and 45% in the other, is in Bloemfontein studying for a bachelor of education degree in the foundation phase at the University of the Free State.
Anchored in her vision of becoming a teacher in a special needs school, Raasch said with her new title she wanted to unite the deaf and hearing community.
“It is a great feeling to achieve something so big after all your hard work over the past year.
“I plan to continue having fundraisers to raise awareness for the deaf community,” she said.
“I also plan to unite the deaf community with the hearing community, and do charity work for those in need together as one.
“I still have a huge passion for children with special needs and plan to make a difference in their education one day.”
The six finalists in the pageant, throughout the year leading up to the event, were required to do charity work, as well as organise fundraising events and deaf awareness projects.
Raasch’s kindness extended beyond the Eastern Cape as she also handed out muffins and juice to women vendors in Mpumalanga as part of her 67 minutes for Mandela Day.
She also visited the Carol du Toit Special School in Bloemfontein to hand over money raised from her glow-in-the-dark football night in June to assist the school with its building extension project.
“My journey was not smooth sailing, but it was one that shaped me to be the better version of myself that I am today,” she said.
“The laughs were caused from all the good memories and friendships made.
“The tears were from tired eyes and stress from working hard.
“Sleepless nights were caused from making sure everything was up to date and ready for action.
“I have grown in such a way that I am a lot more confident, a lot more ‘out there’, which means I am not so much of an introvert any more, and I have a lot more drive and ambition in life.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics