Politics

Will Nelson Mandela Bay mayor survive no-confidence vote?

Council meeting to go ahead after Johnson loses court bid

By Andisa Bonani - 07 September 2022

It is D-Day for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson after she lost an 11th hour court bid to stop Wednesday’s council meeting, where she will face a motion of no confidence, from happening.

The Gqeberha high court on Tuesday found that her application was not urgent and dismissed it with costs...

