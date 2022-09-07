Kariega’s Mqolomba honoured with filmmaking award
For eight years he has persisted in his quest to position the Eastern Cape as a filmmaking destination.
While at it, Eastern Cape Film Festival founder Nceba Mqolomba has, through the annual festival, provided budding Eastern Cape filmmakers with a platform to showcase their talents while learning from industry stalwarts...
Kariega’s Mqolomba honoured with filmmaking award
News reporter
