×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Talented Gqeberha teen transformed into 2022 MotoGP video game character

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 05 September 2022

Talented athletes are often written about and documented, but when one displays world-class athleticism it is sometimes immortalised in many different forms.

Just ask Ruche Moodley, a Gqeberha teen who like most children spends a lot of time relaxing and playing video games...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tourism boost for Nelson Mandela Bay with launch of new programme
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...

Most Read