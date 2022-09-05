Embattled mayor turns to court
Facing a no-confidence motion, Johnson wants to halt Wednesday’s council meeting
By Michael Kimberley - 05 September 2022
Fighting to save her job, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has turned to the courts in the hope of halting a council meeting that seeks to oust her.
Johnson filed an urgent court application on Friday, seeking to interdict Wednesday’s council meeting where she, along with her deputy, Buyelwa Mafaya, and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka are due to face motions of no confidence...
