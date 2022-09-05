Murdered Plett shopkeeper buried in Ethiopia
By Herald Reporter - 05 September 2022
Zed Alamu was buried in Ethiopia on Sunday, just two days after the second suspect in his murder in Plettenberg Bay was arrested.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the man, 25, was arrested on Friday night after he was found hiding in the ceiling of a home metres away from where Alamu was murdered...
Politics