The body of a woman found in a stormwater drain in Nelson Mandela Bay on August 31 has been identified by her family.
The victim, who was last seen alive three weeks ago, was Velencia Kelly, 20, of Extension 36 in Bethelsdorp.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened.
Municipal workers clearing blocked stormwater drains in the Kwanoxolo area came across the body of the naked woman in a drain behind Nompumelelo Street just before 6pm on August 31.
She had no visible injuries and her body was already in a state of decomposition.
At the time, the police appealed to the public to help identify her.
Meanwhile, the body of a man found on September 1 on a gravel road in Stanford Road has been identified as Cleevan Octavian Muller, 35.
His family had also not seen him in a while.
A murder case is under investigation.
Body of woman found in Gqeberha stormwater drain identified
Image: GARETH WILSON
