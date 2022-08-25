Hundreds jailed for many years for stealing copper, gold and diamonds

As law-enforcement officers struggle to halt the rampant theft of precious metal and copper, often stolen from infrastructure, police have recorded some successes.

In the period spanning the 2018/19 and 2021/22 financial years, 429 suspects were arrested for crimes involving precious metals and diamonds, while 59 were convicted.

The nonferrous metals stolen — alloys that do not contain iron — are worth a total of R55m.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya on Wednesday listed some of the many crimes as part of the 45 high-priority crimes the Hawks were investigating over the past four years. Some of the highlight include:

Case 31. Three arrested over copper worth R4.6m

Vernon van der Mescht was arrested in Krugersdorp on February 7 2022 for 42 copper blisters worth about R4.6m. The owners of P&P Commodities, former boxing champ Pierre Coetzer and Pieter Venter, handed themselves over to the Hawks and they were subsequently charged. The case is set down for September 6, 8 and 13 in the Johannesburg high court for trial.