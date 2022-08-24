More than 140 people have been convicted of serious corruption

More than 140 suspects have been convicted of serious corruption in the past four years.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya on Tuesday highlighted the top 45 cases handled since 2018.

“In strengthening the fight against corruption, the anti-corruption task team has been revitalised to fast track criminal investigation, prosecution and asset recovery. There are cases that have been selected, prioritised and monitored on a continuous basis.

“For example, we have cases that are categorised under the top 100, top 33 and top 10, of which the results have been overwhelming.”

A series of serious corruption investigations netted 554 suspects and 142 convictions.

After corruption and drug-related cases, the following form part of the Hawks' top 45 cases:

Case 13: Funeral services for Mandela

On October 5 2021, former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her co-accused made their first appearance in the East London high court on charges of fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption. This was in connection with the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of former president Nelson Mandela by Buffalo City metropolitan municipality.

The case was postponed to September 5-9 and October 17 to November 25 for trial at the Eastern Cape High Court sitting at Bhisho.