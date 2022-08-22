Years of history up in flames as MOTH hall gutted
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 22 August 2022
What was once a prestigious venue, used for events in Kariega, was left a burnt husk of its former glory after a fire gutted the MOTH Memorial Hall at the weekend.
The well-known hall in Rich Street, which became the property of the Memorable Order of Tin Hats in the early 1950s, has slowly deteriorated in recent years as vagrants moved onto the premises, and this past weekend a fire destroyed a large section of the building...
