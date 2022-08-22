NationalShutdown: Vavi says only solution to high cost of living is a fightback

Vavi said the main grievance remains unemployment.

“We want jobs, in particular for black youth and black women, and that can only be achieved if the government restructures and totally overhaul the economy,” he said.

Vavi said they also demand the introduction of a basic income grant of R1,500. He said this will help disadvantaged families and alleviate their burdens.

“The general government expenditure must be increased so public service workers can get proper increases and public institutions can hire more teachers, nurses, doctors, police and correctional services officers and other public servants,” Vavi said.

Meanwhile, analysts said disgruntled protesters in the national shutdown have called for government to take action but have not specified the policy measures the government should take.

Political analyst Prof Daryl Glaser, from Wits university school of political sciences, said he finds the protest generic.

“There is no specification of what specific policy government is getting wrong and specific policy measures the government must take,” said Glaser.

He said there isn’t any clear sense of what the target is and what the benefits are.

“I don’t think anyone doubts that [the shutdown] will disrupt the economy. That is the purpose of it, to disrupt the economy, but the question always comes: what is the benefit that is going to be derived for the working class and the poor people?” he asked.

Glaser said the unions should provide a clear set of objections and proposals.

He said the shutdown is an expression of wide dissatisfaction on top of the discontent already there in the country.

“This discontent comes from rising prices globally and which individual governments only have limited control over, but the fact that there is rampant corruption and maladministration in SA, it causes people to be indignant,” he said.

People are inclined to blame politicians, justifiably so, but there are ultimately limits to what the government can do, he said.