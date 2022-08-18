Serial child rapist given five life sentences
Premium
By Devon Koen - 18 August 2022
Convicted serial child rapist Siyabulela Qunta will spend the remainder of his life behind bars after the Gqeberha high court handed him five life sentences on Wednesday.
Qunta, 41, was found guilty on five counts of rape, six of kidnapping and three of assault...
Serial child rapist given five life sentences
