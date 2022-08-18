Band serenades Kariega’s beloved ‘Arly-bye’ on her big day
Joyous celebrations as woman born with Down syndrome turns 60
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 18 August 2022
When Arlynne Campbell was born with Down syndrome, her family did not think she would live long, but the Kariega resident beat the odds and turned 60 at the weekend.
Campbell, the youngest child of the late Arthur and Rita Campbell, celebrated the milestone on Sunday and her family ensured it would be a day to remember...
Band serenades Kariega’s beloved ‘Arly-bye’ on her big day
Joyous celebrations as woman born with Down syndrome turns 60
When Arlynne Campbell was born with Down syndrome, her family did not think she would live long, but the Kariega resident beat the odds and turned 60 at the weekend.
Campbell, the youngest child of the late Arthur and Rita Campbell, celebrated the milestone on Sunday and her family ensured it would be a day to remember...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics