School in ‘cover-up’ outcry after girl, 6, raped
Parents want assurances about children’s safety as worker suspected of attack remains on duty
By Devon Koen - 18 August 2022
As a six-year-old Kwazakhele girl recovers in hospital after allegedly being raped by a general worker at her Salt Lake school, angry parents are demanding answers about their children’s safety.
It is alleged the girl, in grade R at Machiu Primary School in Kivetts Street, had gone to the school bathroom when the man grabbed and raped her on Monday...
