METRO MATTERS | Street in Kwazakhele swamped with sewage for years
By Yolanda Palezweni - 18 August 2022
Sewage is stinking up Mase Street in Kwazakhele, with the foul-smelling waste flowing down the entire road.
Residents have had to brave the stench every day for years as at least four outside household drains keep blocking, leading the sewage to stream down the street...
