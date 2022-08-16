×

Vaccination drives curb spread of rabies in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Riaan Marais - 16 August 2022

Vets in Nelson Mandela Bay have managed to curb the spread of rabies around the city in recent months, thanks to several vaccination campaigns by private and state vet services.

While officials on the ground say they still have their hands full, with dozens of cases being reported every month, they believe the picture could have been much worse had the SA Veterinarian Association (SAVA) and other stakeholders not launched treatment and awareness campaigns...

