Stolen cellphones sold hours after elderly women’s bodies discovered, court hears
Premium
By Devon Koen - 16 August 2022
A mere two hours after the bodies of two elderly women were found bound and gagged in their rooms at a retirement village in Sunridge Park, two cellphones stolen during the robbery were sold for R1,900.
Testifying in the trial of five people, including a caregiver at the village, Panganani Mike Mabwe told the Gqeberha high court he received a call from one of the accused asking if he was interested in buying two cellphones, a Samsung Galaxy J8 and Samsung Galaxy A3, from him...
Stolen cellphones sold hours after elderly women’s bodies discovered, court hears
A mere two hours after the bodies of two elderly women were found bound and gagged in their rooms at a retirement village in Sunridge Park, two cellphones stolen during the robbery were sold for R1,900.
Testifying in the trial of five people, including a caregiver at the village, Panganani Mike Mabwe told the Gqeberha high court he received a call from one of the accused asking if he was interested in buying two cellphones, a Samsung Galaxy J8 and Samsung Galaxy A3, from him...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics