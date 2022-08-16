×

News

Quick stop at fuel station shop nets suspect with illegal gun, drugs

Alert pooch sniffs out contraband

By TimesLIVE - 16 August 2022
Storm the sniffer dog alerted the neighbourhood watch team to a man with an illegal firearm inside a fuel station shop.
Image: Supplied

A sniffer dog's handler's decision to pop into a shop at a fuel station forecourt led to the arrest of a customer hiding contraband.

A second suspect escaped.

Jacques Broodryk from AfriForum said its neighbourhood watch team in Germiston on the East Rand, during a break from a patrol on August 12, entered a shop at a local fuel station to buy refreshments.

Sniffer dog Storm, trained to sniff out narcotics, indicated two customers to her handler.

They were found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as narcotics.

The gun found on the customer.
Image: Supplied

“One of the suspects fled and was pursued by neighbourhood watch members but managed to escape. The other suspect was handed over to police,” said Broodryk.

