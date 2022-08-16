Widows and families of miners who died in the Marikana massacre have messages and questions for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Listen:
Speaking on behalf of the injured Marikana survivors, Mzoxolo Magidiwana — who was shot nine times during the massacre — said they will only get justice when Ramaphosa is behind bars.
LISTEN | ‘We are still pleading for Ramaphosa to come here’: Marikana widows
They have messages and questions for the president
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
