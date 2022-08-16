×

News

LISTEN | ‘We are still pleading for Ramaphosa to come here’: Marikana widows

They have messages and questions for the president

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 16 August 2022
Zameka Nungu and Nosihle Ngweyi, two widows who lost their husbands during the brutal killing of miners, speak about how life has not changed for the better, in front of the hill where police killed 34 miners in 2012 in the "Marikana massacre", on July 19 2022.
Zameka Nungu and Nosihle Ngweyi, two widows who lost their husbands during the brutal killing of miners, speak about how life has not changed for the better, in front of the hill where police killed 34 miners in 2012 in the "Marikana massacre", on July 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Widows and families of miners who died in the Marikana massacre have messages and questions for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Listen:

Speaking on behalf of the injured Marikana survivors, Mzoxolo Magidiwana — who was shot nine times during the massacre — said they will only get justice when Ramaphosa is behind bars.

Most Read