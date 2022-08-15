Reformed drug addicts protecting Motherwell schools
Young men standing guard at night to deter burglars and vandals
By Zamandulo Malonde - 15 August 2022
As a former drug addict and dealer, Siseko Ndinisa has first-hand experience of the harsh realities faced by addicts and those around them.
That’s why the 28-year-old Motherwell resident has roped in other recovering addicts to bring about change in the community, particularly at schools that have been plagued by burglaries and vandalism...
