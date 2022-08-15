It’s official — Knysna is the Cape’s ‘best dorpie’
Tourism in Knysna — the seaside town’s top economic contributor — has been given a big shot in the arm.
The town has won the title of “Best Dorpie” in the 2022 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards, trumping destinations such as George, Langebaan, Robertson and Montagu. ..
Garden Route reporter
