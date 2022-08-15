World-class clay tennis courts put George in the pound seats
Premium
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 15 August 2022
The Simola Hill Climb, Fancourt and now SA’s first clay tennis courts — George is looking to make it a matter of game, set and match when it comes to attracting world-class sporting events to the Garden Route.
Phase one of the state-of-the-art R15m development is nearing completion at the Telesto Clay Court Tennis Centre in Rooirivier and is just days away from welcoming guests...
