Police arrested three suspects and rescued a foreign national who was kidnapped while at his place of work in Boksburg on Saturday.
This follows a tactical operation led by the national anti-kidnapping task team.
The man was rescued in Vosloorus on Sunday.
“It is reported that the victim was at his place of work on Saturday morning when five suspects stormed into the premises, held up security guards and forced the victim into their vehicle before driving off,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda.
He said on Sunday night a team comprising members of the SA police special task force, JMPD’s K9 unit, Gauteng provincial investigation unit, Ekurhuleni South hostage negotiating team, working in collaboration with private security, pounced on a house in Vosloorus and rescued the victim unharmed.
“Three suspects were arrested.”
Netshiunda said two firearms, multiple cellphones and the vehicle allegedly used during the commission of the crime were found in the possession of the suspects.
They were expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Kidnapped foreign national rescued, three suspects nabbed
Journalist
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
Police arrested three suspects and rescued a foreign national who was kidnapped while at his place of work in Boksburg on Saturday.
This follows a tactical operation led by the national anti-kidnapping task team.
The man was rescued in Vosloorus on Sunday.
“It is reported that the victim was at his place of work on Saturday morning when five suspects stormed into the premises, held up security guards and forced the victim into their vehicle before driving off,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda.
He said on Sunday night a team comprising members of the SA police special task force, JMPD’s K9 unit, Gauteng provincial investigation unit, Ekurhuleni South hostage negotiating team, working in collaboration with private security, pounced on a house in Vosloorus and rescued the victim unharmed.
“Three suspects were arrested.”
Netshiunda said two firearms, multiple cellphones and the vehicle allegedly used during the commission of the crime were found in the possession of the suspects.
They were expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics