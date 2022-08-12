New cohort of traffic officers eager to keep province’s roads safe

In his keynote address, Mafani said to the new officers: “You now need to brace yourselves for some traumatic experiences. You will find yourself sometimes being the first one on the scene of a horrific accident and be the last to leave. So if you want to save yourselves from traumatic accident scenes ... rather catch them [irresponsible drivers] and arrest them before they get into trouble.

“I hope that you decide to ground yourselves in values that last. Values such as honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity and respect for others.

“Remember, you won’t get it right every time, you’ll make mistakes like we all do. But always strive to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.”

The graduation could not have been possible without the department’s human resources development unit, headed up by Linda Bovana, where all the graduates were internal bursary holders.

The day ended with five special awards being handed out to the graduating class's top achievers:

Top Achiever Law: Thamsanqa Jonga

Top Achiever National Road Traffic Act: Athandwa Mbantsa

Top Female Achiever: Handling and use of a handgun: Sibongile Chani

Top Male Achiever: Handling and use of a handgun: Luvuyo Mzola

Top Achiever Overall: Thamsanqa Jonga

Jonga, who maintained an 88% average in his studies, was humbled and happy by his achievements.

“I’m happy this day has come and it wouldn’t have been possible on this journey without God and immense support from our facilitators. I had to keep my focus and know exactly why I’m here and what I want to achieve. Now it’s time to give back to the community.”