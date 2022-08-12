New cohort of traffic officers eager to keep province’s roads safe
The Eastern Cape department of transport recently celebrated the graduation of 24 new traffic officers from the Port Elizabeth Traffic Training College, who will help keep the province’s roads safe.
Class 1 of 2021 had a successful passing-out parade at the Gqeberha-based college in June.
Along with the graduates’ colleagues, family and friends, the parade was attended by Mzi Mafani, head of the Eastern Cape department of transport, Lomex Sisilana, the department’s deputy director-general, Mawethu Mxi, chief director of transport regulation, and Warren Prins, Nelson Mandela Bay director of traffic and licensing services.
The purpose of the event, said Mxi, was to celebrate the diligence and achievements of the graduates and the hard work of their facilitators. He said the career they’ve chosen is a challenging one due to the province’s high accident rates.
In his keynote address, Mafani said to the new officers: “You now need to brace yourselves for some traumatic experiences. You will find yourself sometimes being the first one on the scene of a horrific accident and be the last to leave. So if you want to save yourselves from traumatic accident scenes ... rather catch them [irresponsible drivers] and arrest them before they get into trouble.
“I hope that you decide to ground yourselves in values that last. Values such as honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity and respect for others.
“Remember, you won’t get it right every time, you’ll make mistakes like we all do. But always strive to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.”
The graduation could not have been possible without the department’s human resources development unit, headed up by Linda Bovana, where all the graduates were internal bursary holders.
The day ended with five special awards being handed out to the graduating class's top achievers:
- Top Achiever Law: Thamsanqa Jonga
- Top Achiever National Road Traffic Act: Athandwa Mbantsa
- Top Female Achiever: Handling and use of a handgun: Sibongile Chani
- Top Male Achiever: Handling and use of a handgun: Luvuyo Mzola
- Top Achiever Overall: Thamsanqa Jonga
Jonga, who maintained an 88% average in his studies, was humbled and happy by his achievements.
“I’m happy this day has come and it wouldn’t have been possible on this journey without God and immense support from our facilitators. I had to keep my focus and know exactly why I’m here and what I want to achieve. Now it’s time to give back to the community.”
An emotional Mbantsa said the journey wasn’t easy.
“We all persevered, because obeying the instructions gave us a smooth journey to the finish line. Today is indeed a happy moment.”
Overwhelmed by the day and her achievements, Chani said she was elated.
“I loved firearm handling from the start of my training and all related activities. I took seriously to practising the fundamentals and following proper procedures on gun handling, including being at the shooting range. Firearm handling is important and rules must be followed.”
This article was paid for by the Eastern Cape department of transport.