Eastern Cape transport department at forefront of youth development

The Eastern Cape department of transport is turning the tide towards youth development and alleviating the injustices of poverty and unemployment, so the youth can realise their aspirations.

The department has increased chances of employability by participating in the National Youth Service, where 400 youth are contracted to various technical skills.

A total of 100 youth are part of the artisan programme.

In 2022, the department has issued 41 bursaries to address scarce skills in the transport sector, such as commercial pilot licences, bachelors in marine engineering, bachelors of science in civil engineering and national diplomas in transport management.