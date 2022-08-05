Eastern Cape transport department at forefront of youth development
The department has issued bursaries, contracted hundreds of youth for technical work and will create more than 22,000 jobs
The Eastern Cape department of transport is turning the tide towards youth development and alleviating the injustices of poverty and unemployment, so the youth can realise their aspirations.
The department has increased chances of employability by participating in the National Youth Service, where 400 youth are contracted to various technical skills.
A total of 100 youth are part of the artisan programme.
In 2022, the department has issued 41 bursaries to address scarce skills in the transport sector, such as commercial pilot licences, bachelors in marine engineering, bachelors of science in civil engineering and national diplomas in transport management.
Department of transport
●2,530 employees
●513 young people in the department which equals to 20.2% of the departmental workforce.
●14 youth in middle management (levels 9-12), followed by levels 6-8 with 260 youth
The Expanded Public Works Programme will create 22,303 job opportunities for the youth.
Recently, 120 interns joined the department as part of the skills development programme, for 24 months. Eighteen learners from TVET colleges are also undergoing experiential learning for a period of 18 months.
In a bid to keep roads safe and enhance traffic law enforcement, 24 youth have started their training at the Port Elizabeth Traffic College in Gqeberha. In addition, 24 new traffic officers graduated in June and are ready to serve on our roads.
Youth programmes facts and figures:
- 22,303 jobs opportunities to be created for EPWP;
- 400 youth contracted through NYS to be capacitated;
- 100 youth artisans contracted for technical work;
- 120 youth undergoing internship programme;
- 18 learners from TVET colleges undergoing experiential learning;
- 41 bursaries have been awarded to deserving youth to study transport-related careers;
- 24 new traffic recruit students recently welcomed in Gqeberha.
This article was paid for by the Eastern Cape department of transport.