Woman's burnt remains found in KZN sugar cane field
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The remains of a woman, the victim of a suspected necklacing, have been found in a KwaZulu-Natal south coast sugar cane field by farm workers.
Police are trying to locate the woman's family after her body was found on Monday.
“The burnt body of a female in her 20s was recovered when the workers went to investigate the cause of a fire in the sugar cane fields,” said police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo.
“The deceased was burnt beyond recognition and had wires, suspected to be from a tyre, around her neck. The only clothing that was slightly visible were black takkies and navy blue socks.”
Anyone with information about the woman's family is asked to contact W/O Sithole on 076-946-2801/031-781-1710 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
