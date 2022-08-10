Staff nurse at retirement village tells court of harrowing discovery
While conducting her routine rounds at the St Johns Retirement Village in Sunridge Park, a staff nurse discovered an elderly woman in her bed and instinctually knew something was amiss.
Testifying in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, Theresa van Rensburg said it was at about 6am on October 10 2019 when she found Rosemary Langton, 87, tied up and lying face down on her bed on the first floor of the retirement complex...
