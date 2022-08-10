Timothy Valley residents march to their own beat against crime
Timothy Valley residents danced alongside the Floral Park community brass band in a celebration of Women’s Day on Tuesday.
The march, to highlight social ills, including gender-based violence (GBV), was organised by sport and community activist Derrick Hoshe, in partnership with Hope For The Future, a nonprofit in the process of being registered...
Timothy Valley residents march to their own beat against crime
General Reporter
Timothy Valley residents danced alongside the Floral Park community brass band in a celebration of Women’s Day on Tuesday.
The march, to highlight social ills, including gender-based violence (GBV), was organised by sport and community activist Derrick Hoshe, in partnership with Hope For The Future, a nonprofit in the process of being registered...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics