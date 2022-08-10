×

News

Timothy Valley residents march to their own beat against crime

10 August 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Timothy Valley residents danced alongside the Floral Park community brass band in a celebration of Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The march, to highlight social ills, including gender-based violence (GBV), was organised by sport and community activist Derrick Hoshe, in partnership with Hope For The Future, a nonprofit in the process of being registered...

