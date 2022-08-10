“We are devastated as a family but we are coping.
“We never imagined that she would die in a very gruesome manner.
“We hope all involved will be arrested,” he said.
He said his sister had a passion for children and could relate to them regardless of the age difference.
“My sister loved children. She was more than a teacher but a mother to all of her children.”
Her colleague, Ntombentle Bangani, described Hani as a joker who strived to make everyone laugh.
“She was a people person and always smiling. She was always there for people.”
She said Hani would be remembered for her kindness.
Hani will be buried on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two armed men had entered the creche and demanded money while one of them pointed a firearm at Hani and a co-worker.
Naidu said the second perpetrator cocked his firearm and a shot went off, injuring his accomplice.
“Both victims were then ordered to lie on the floor and Hani was shot in the back by the injured suspect, who then staggered out.”
The other man also shot Hani in the head.
“Nothing was taken,” Naidu said.
Call for justice at memorial for murdered preschool teacher
Justice must be served not only for Bongiwe Wendy Hani, but for all women brutally killed in SA.
This was the sentiment among Hani’s family and friends who gathered to celebrate her life after she was gunned down at a preschool in New Brighton last week.
Hani, 52, was shot dead while cooking food for the children at the Ekhayeni preschool.
The gathering was held at the school on Tuesday.
Hani’s brother, Zibula, pleaded with the police to speed up the investigation and arrest the two culprits.
He said Hani had devoted her life to her job and was loved by everyone in the community.
