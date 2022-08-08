Police searching for suspects in Zwide mob-justice killing
The police are searching for a group of people who burnt to death a man and woman in Zwide in an apparent mob justice attack.
The victims were accused of stealing a cellphone from an elderly resident...
Police searching for suspects in Zwide mob-justice killing
Digital reporter
The police are searching for a group of people who burnt to death a man and woman in Zwide in an apparent mob justice attack.
The victims were accused of stealing a cellphone from an elderly resident...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics