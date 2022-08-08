×

Police searching for suspects in Zwide mob-justice killing

08 August 2022
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Digital reporter

The police are searching for a group of people who burnt to death a man and woman in Zwide in an apparent mob justice attack.

The victims were accused of stealing a cellphone from an elderly resident...

