News

Like mother like daughter — pensioner opens home to orphaned children

08 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

Kindness and empathy are what you inherit from your parents, just like cruelty, hate and other negative traits.

These were the words of Nonkululeko Mbali-Norusha, 70, who has opened her home to more than 20 orphaned children in and around Plettenberg Bay’s Kwanokuthula since 1999...

