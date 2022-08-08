Like mother like daughter — pensioner opens home to orphaned children
Kindness and empathy are what you inherit from your parents, just like cruelty, hate and other negative traits.
These were the words of Nonkululeko Mbali-Norusha, 70, who has opened her home to more than 20 orphaned children in and around Plettenberg Bay’s Kwanokuthula since 1999...
Like mother like daughter — pensioner opens home to orphaned children
Garden Route reporter
Kindness and empathy are what you inherit from your parents, just like cruelty, hate and other negative traits.
These were the words of Nonkululeko Mbali-Norusha, 70, who has opened her home to more than 20 orphaned children in and around Plettenberg Bay’s Kwanokuthula since 1999...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics