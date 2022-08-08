Heavy rains flood Airport Valley homes
By Devon Koen - 08 August 2022
Residents of Airport Valley in Walmer banded together during the early hours of Monday morning as water gushed into their homes during the storm.
Left with wet furniture, clothing, schoolbooks and electrical appliances, more than 100 people tried desperately to mop up the water which rose knee deep in some homes...
