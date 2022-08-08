×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Durban girl dies a week after being critically injured in crash

08 August 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Dia Nana, 11, was laid to rest on Sunday after she passed away from injuries she suffered when her father crashed his vehicle last week.
Dia Nana, 11, was laid to rest on Sunday after she passed away from injuries she suffered when her father crashed his vehicle last week.
Image: via Facebook

“We will miss you and we will never forget you ever.”

This is one of many tributes made by the classmates of 11-year-old Dia Nana, who died nearly a week after her father crashed his Porsche into shop fronts in central Durban.

Dia, a pupil at Chelsea Preparatory School in Durban North, was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.

Her younger brother, who was also in the car, is believed to be recovering in hospital.

Their father suffered moderate injuries after crashing his luxury car, which TimesLIVE initially reported was a Ferrari, on Johannes Nkosi Street (formerly Alice Street) last Saturday night.

The accident scene.
The accident scene.
Image: ALS Paramedics

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said at the time that the child had been ejected from the vehicle and was placed on a ventilator at the scene, while her nine-year-old brother was found inside the wreckage with severe injuries.

Chelsea Preparatory's tribute to Dia on its Facebook page received an outpouring of grief.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Dia. You will be sorely missed but will always remain a part of the Chelsea family.

“Dia was an exuberant, fun-loving young girl who touched everyone's lives. 

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Nana family. Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength,” the school said.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read