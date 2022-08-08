Durban girl dies a week after being critically injured in crash

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said at the time that the child had been ejected from the vehicle and was placed on a ventilator at the scene, while her nine-year-old brother was found inside the wreckage with severe injuries.
Chelsea Preparatory's tribute to Dia on its Facebook page received an outpouring of grief.
“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Dia. You will be sorely missed but will always remain a part of the Chelsea family.
“Dia was an exuberant, fun-loving young girl who touched everyone's lives.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Nana family. Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength,” the school said.
“We will miss you and we will never forget you ever.”
This is one of many tributes made by the classmates of 11-year-old Dia Nana, who died nearly a week after her father crashed his Porsche into shop fronts in central Durban.
Dia, a pupil at Chelsea Preparatory School in Durban North, was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.
Her younger brother, who was also in the car, is believed to be recovering in hospital.
Their father suffered moderate injuries after crashing his luxury car, which TimesLIVE initially reported was a Ferrari, on Johannes Nkosi Street (formerly Alice Street) last Saturday night.
