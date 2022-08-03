Environmentalist with a passion for the Nelson Mandela Bay
Gary Koekemoer named Citizens of The Year category winner
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 03 August 2022
It takes a good look in the mirror and making incremental changes to make a difference in the world.
This is the view of Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) Algoa Bay chair Gary Koekemoer, who is The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of The Year Award 2022 category winner for innovation in environment...
Environmentalist with a passion for the Nelson Mandela Bay
Gary Koekemoer named Citizens of The Year category winner
It takes a good look in the mirror and making incremental changes to make a difference in the world.
This is the view of Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) Algoa Bay chair Gary Koekemoer, who is The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of The Year Award 2022 category winner for innovation in environment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics